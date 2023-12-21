Inaugural event was hosted by the Paso Robles Police Activities League (PAL)

PASO ROBLES — Last week marked the inaugural Shop with a Cop event in Paso Robles, a heartwarming initiative that brought together law enforcement and the community. Forty children, nominated by school staff, had the opportunity to make their Christmas extra special with a $150 gift card provided by the Paso Robles Police Activities League (PAL).

Local heroes, including officers, deputies, dispatchers, crime analysts, and firefighters, joined the children for a memorable shopping experience. The event received generous support from various law enforcement agencies and local businesses, including Paso Robles Police Department, Paso Robles Firefighters, Morro Bay Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Mo’s Pizza, City Mouse Country Kitchen, Walmart Paso Robles, and Lowe’s Home Improvement.

The PAL gives a special thanks to Santa from the North Pole and Officer Peppermint for spreading holiday cheer. They said the event wouldn’t have been possible without the partnership of Walmart Paso Robles, which hosted the festivities. The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District played a crucial role by providing a bus and nominating deserving students.

advertisement

Another shoutout goes to the Paso Robles High School AVID group for their volunteer efforts, keeping the spirits high and ensuring a memorable experience for the 40 kids.

Local heroes, including officers, deputies, dispatchers, crime analysts, and firefighters, joined the 40 children for a memorable shopping experience with the inaugural Shop with a Cop event. Contributed Photos

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...