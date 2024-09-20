CHOLAME — Beginning Monday, Sept. 23, travelers on southbound Highway 41 transitioning to eastbound Highway 46 in Cholame will encounter a temporary detour. The detour will be in place through Friday, Sept. 27, as part of the ongoing construction project to widen Highway 46 East.

Drivers will be rerouted onto westbound Highway 46 for approximately one mile before being able to turn around and continue eastbound. The detour is part of a $148 million project by Caltrans to upgrade the “Wye” Interchange at State Route 41.

Message and directional signs will be posted to guide motorists. Atkinson Construction of Irvine, is leading the project.

