by Gina Fitzpatrick

The Paso Robles and Templeton Chairman Circle Partners play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth and community development, and their partnership with the Chamber brings numerous benefits both to them and to our broader community.

Chairman Circle Partners represent a select group of businesses that have committed to supporting the Chamber’s mission at the highest level. These partners include influential leaders from various sectors such as wineries, health care, finance, hospitality, and technology. Their involvement is crucial in driving initiatives that enhance the business environment and improve the quality of life in Paso Robles and Templeton.

One of the primary benefits of being a Chairman Circle Partner is the enhanced visibility and recognition within the community. Partners receive prominent placement in Chamber publications, on our website, and at events, ensuring their brand is front and center. This visibility not only elevates their public profile but also positions them as leaders committed to community and economic development.

Networking opportunities are another significant advantage. Chairman Circle Partners have exclusive access to high-level networking events, including private receptions, luncheons, and roundtable discussions with key community leaders and policymakers. These events provide a platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and the sharing of ideas that can lead to innovative solutions for local challenges.

Additionally, Chairman Circle Partners benefit from increased influence in the community. Their input is of value as it relates to critical issues, and they have the opportunity to participate in strategic planning and advocacy efforts. This level of involvement ensures that their perspectives are considered in shaping policies and initiatives that impact the local business landscape. Our partners also enjoy a suite of marketing benefits, including featured advertising opportunities, sponsorship of major events, and participation in promotional campaigns. These marketing efforts help partners reach new customers and strengthen their relationships with existing ones.

The Paso Robles and Templeton Chairman Circle Partners are instrumental in driving community growth and development. Their partnership with the Chamber provides them with unparalleled visibility, networking opportunities, influence, and marketing benefits, while also fostering a collaborative spirit that strengthens our local economy and community. We are beyond grateful for their support and proud to work alongside each and every one of them in our shared mission!

Please take a moment to recognize our 2024 Chairman Circle Partners:

Platinum Level

All About Events

Mechanics Bank

Rava Wines

Gold Level

BBSI

California Coast Beer Co.

Community West Bank

Educational Employees Credit Union

Paso Press/Magazine (13 Stars Media)

Paso Robles Waste & Recycling

Silver Level

Access Publishing

Adventist Health

American Riviera Bank

Astound Business Solutions

BarrelHouse Brewing Co.

Central Coast Moving & Storage

CIO Solutions

City of Paso Robles

CoastHills Credit Union

Idler’s Home

Mari Landscaping

Pacific Premier Bank

The BluePrinters

Waste Management

