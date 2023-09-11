NORTH COUNTY — On Thursday, Sept. 7, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to a collision on the westbound lanes of SR-58, just east of Parkhill Rd. A 33-year-old resident of Bakersfield was at the wheel of her black Cadillac SRX when the vehicle veered off the south roadway edge, subsequently overturning down a steep embankment. The exact reasons for this incident remain under thorough investigation.

The driver suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, while a 10-year-old female passenger in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The accident remains an active subject of investigation by the CHP, and it is as yet unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in this tragic event.

advertisement

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...