On this 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the United States and the world pause to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on that fateful day. From memorial services at key locations to community events designed to encourage unity, the collective memory of that day remains etched in the hearts of millions.

The Timelines that Changed America

At 8:46 a.m. ET on Sept. 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City. Minutes later, at 9:03 a.m. ET, United Airlines Flight 175 hit the South Tower. Subsequently, American Airlines Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon Building in Washington at 9:37 a.m. ET and United Airlines Flight 93 went down in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, at 10:03 a.m. ET.

Today, dignitaries, survivors, and family members gathered at each of these sites to honor those who were lost. Moments of silence were observed at the exact times the attacks occurred, and names of the victims were read aloud, continuing a poignant ritual that has become synonymous with Sept. 11.

Local Memorials

Special Initiatives: Templeton’s 9/11 Remembrance Stairclimb

Templeton Fire and Emergency Services continued its annual tradition with the 9/11 Remembrance Stairclimb this morning at Templeton High School’s Volunteer Stadium. Community members were invited to participate by climbing 110 floors and 2,598 steps, mirroring the height of the Twin Towers. The event served as a heartfelt homage to the firefighters and first responders who gave their lives, encouraging attendees to climb as much or as little as they chose in this physical act of remembrance.

Waves of Flags: Pepperdine’s Tribute

Pepperdine University is also continuing its yearly tradition with its Waves of Flags display at Alumni Park. Nearly 3,000 flags will adorn the park from Sept. 2 to Sept. 21, with each flag representing a life lost on 9/11. The display will also include national flags for each foreign country that lost a citizen, emphasizing the global impact of the tragedy.

The Waves of Flags has become a significant event not just for Pepperdine but for the broader community. It serves as a poignant reminder for peace and unity in a world still marred by conflict and division.

The Continued Commitment to ‘Never Forget’

As the nation and the world commemorate this solemn day, the overarching message is clear: We will never forget. The memory of those we lost on 9/11 lives on, not just in monuments and history books, but in the collective heart of a nation forever touched by their sacrifice.

