PASO ROBLES — In a span of just 24 hours, the Paso Robles Police Department (PRPD) Traffic Division responded to two separate serious injury traffic collisions, emphasizing the need for road safety awareness.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, at approximately 12:30 a.m., PRPD dispatch received a call regarding a man down in the vicinity of Buena Vista Drive and River Oaks Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined that this was the aftermath of a traffic collision involving an E-Bike. The injured rider was promptly transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. According to authorities, alcohol appears to have played a role in this incident.

Shortly thereafter, at approximately 7:13 a.m., PRPD Dispatch received another distress call, this time reporting a vehicle versus pedestrian collision near 1st Street and Oak Street. Initial responders arrived at the scene and found all involved parties present. Emergency medical services responded to care for a female pedestrian who had suffered serious injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The injured pedestrian was also transported to an area hospital for medical attention. Fortunately, drugs or alcohol do not seem to be contributing factors in this collision.

Both of these incidents remain under active investigation by the PRPD Traffic Division. Authorities urge anyone with information related to either of these cases to contact the PRPD at (805) 237-6464. For those who prefer to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers offers a 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or the option to text “SLOTIPS” followed by your message to CRIMES (274637).

The PRPD wishes to underscore the importance of road safety for all road users.

