PASO ROBLES — The 4th Annual SafetyFest, a free, family-friendly community emergency and safety event, will take place on Saturday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Downtown City Park in Paso Robles.

This one-of-a-kind event in North San Luis Obispo County brings together first responders and safety professionals from local, state, and federal agencies to provide hands-on learning, live demonstrations, and disaster preparedness training. Topics include earthquake, fire, flood, and tsunami readiness, crime prevention, cybersecurity, mental health, and more.

All ages are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to invite friends and family for a day of fun, education, and community safety.

