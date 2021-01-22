MEDFORD, OR- The Human Bean recently ranked in the Top 100 of Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®.

The Franchise 500® ranks The Human Bean as number 97 out of the top 500 franchises for its outstanding

performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

The Human Bean was founded in 1998 with a commitment to developing the very best coffee drive-thru in Southern Oregon. Early success led to franchising the brand and system in 2002. The Human Bean brand

currently has over 200 locations open or under development in 21 states. The Human Bean will continue

growth through approved franchisees sharing the same determination and commitment to the goals of this

exceptional brand.

Dan Hawkins, Co-Founder and CEO says, “The Human Bean will continue to stay true to its mission to inspire

authentic human connections, one bean at a time. We started this business with a passion to make people

happy and to share our love for an amazing coffee experience. As a founder owned and operated company,

without the pressures of outside investors, we keep our franchisees and their success as our number one

priority. We operate our own company locations just like our franchisees, and we know that their success is

our success”.

The Human Bean, and the coffee space in general has proven to do well in recessionary times but, this was the

first global pandemic to test the business model. Scott Anderson, Chief Operating Officer says, “There has

never been a better time to be a part of The Human Bean. The relatively small piece of real estate needed, the drive thru only business model, the contactless payment and loyalty rewards application, and our hard-

working passionate franchisees have all contributed to our strong success over the years”.

The Human Bean is a drive thru specialty coffee concept with no royalties, an impressive average unit volume, and has an outstanding reputation for having friendly and experienced baristas.

To learn more visit thehumanbean.com

