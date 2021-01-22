The Paso Robles Library’s first reading challenge of 2021 celebrates National Library Lover’s Month

PASO ROBLES – Did you resolve to read more in 2021? Need a little motivation? Take the library’s first reading challenge of the year. Read or listen to your favorite book(s) during the month of February and earn up to 10 fun virtual badges.

Beginning Feb. 1, register for the Read A Book You Love Challenge, log your minutes, and check the competition weekly on the Library’s Facebook or Instagram page leader boards. And celebrate National Library Lover’s Month!

At this time, the Paso Robles Library is open Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for vulnerable populations; Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for the general public and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the general public.

Curbside Service is also available. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or visit the library website and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

