Update 2:50 p.m. – San Luis County Sheriff will have a press conference at 3 p.m., we will share updates as the story develops.

See full story: Deputy wounded during active shooter incident in Paso Robles.

Update 11:45 a.m. – Agencies on scene, State Game Warden, they are using their vehicles to block traffic, Highway Patrol, Atascadero Police Department Canine Unit, Morro Bay Police, Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis County Sheriff.

Update 11:40 a.m. – The Sheriff’s Office is issuing this press release on behalf of the Paso Robles Police Department which is currently investigating this incident: A body was discovered this morning in the vicinity of the Amtrak station at 8th Street and Pine Street in Paso Robles. Sheriff’s Coroner Investigators have determined the cause of death to be a homicide. The victim was an adult male who was shot in the head at close proximity. Investigators believe the homicide is related to the shooting incident this morning that is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. If you have information please contact the Paso Robles Police Department.

Update 10:10 a.m. – SLO County Sheriff: Shelter in place order still in effect for the downtown Paso Robles Law enforcement searching for armed gunman. The suspect described as male in 20’s or 30’s The wounded Deputy listed in serious but stable condition. Airlifted to a trauma center

Update 9:43 a.m. – Statement released from the Paso Robles PD: The Shelter-in-Place order is still in effect. The downtown area remains to be an active situation while we continue to search for an armed gunman. If you live in the area and hear or see anything suspicious please call 9-1-1 or our non-emergency line at (805)237-6464.

Update 9:39 a.m. – Authorities have confirmed they have found a deceased body on the train tracks. They are currently investigating any connection with the active shooter.

Update: 9:15 a.m. – Reports of K9 units called in to search downtown business on Pine Street.

Update 8:40 a.m. – Authorities have currently blocked off a section of the train tracks near the Paso Robles park where the search for the armed man has been underway since early this morning.

Update 8:21 a.m. – Statement released from the City of Paso Robles at 8:15 a.m. – We have an active shooter incident in the City of Paso Robles this morning. Paso Robles Police Department and City Officials are requesting the public to avoid downtown Paso Robles as law enforcement search for the suspect. If you live or work in the downtown area you are asked to shelter in place. Investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the shooting, please call 911.

Update 7:56 a.m. – Systematic search is taking place by SWAT and SED, it is advised to stay out of the downtown area and close surrounding areas.

Update 7 a.m. – Multiple agencies assisting including SWAT Team.

According to the San Luis County Sheriff, they are Searching for armed man who fired at the Paso Robles PD this morning. Deputies and CHP responded to the incident. One Deputy shot, he is serious but in stable condition. If near downtown Paso Robles you are asked to shelter in place.

Original Report: Details coming in now, active shooter, male, dark curly hair in pants and a white hoodie, with a handgun and/or rifle. One officer injured, Gunshots were heard at midnight and a flurry of gunshots at 4 a.m.

Be advised downtown Paso should be considered dangerous and police are turning people away. Certain areas in downtown are receiving reverse 911 calls. Sheriff’s Shelter in Place order for residents downtown.

On November 22, 2019 Paso Robles Police Department went through an active shooter training with local fire departments, Cal Fire and Cuesta Police.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Paso Robles Press for updates as they come in.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related