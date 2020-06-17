PASO ROBLES – The SLO Sheriff’s Office released an update this afternoon regarding the active shooter incident that began on June 10.

The incident ended after an intense two-day search for a gunman that began early that Wednesday morning in Downtown Paso Robles after the police station was fired upon and a deputy, Nicholas Dreyfus was shot in the face. Later that morning, a man’s body was found at a nearby train station and was later identified as James Harding Watson of Atascadero by his son.

Sheriff’s Detectives are asking residents and business owners who may have video footage from anytime during the night of June 9 to the afternoon of June 11 to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are requesting any surveillance footage from the downtown Paso Robles area as well as businesses surrounding the intersection of Highway 46 and Ramada Dr. Possible sources of video may be home surveillance cameras or doorbell type cameras.

If you have video footage from the dates and locations indicated, please contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at 805-781-4500. Also, if you witnessed anything related to the incident and have not already spoken to Detectives, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at that same number.

Information can also be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling (805) 549-STOP (7867) or through their website: slotips.org

