SAN LUIS OBISPO – Cuesta College’s Outreach and Enrollment Services will host virtual registration events for current and prospective students to provide assistance and support for the upcoming spring semester.

The Registration Rallies are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 3 – 5 p.m. and Thursday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Attendees will receive resources and information on course registration, financial aid, and orientation for new students.

For more information on the Registration Rallies, please visit the event page or contact Outreach and Enrollment Services at admit@cuesta.edu. Event links will go live at the start of each session.

Cuesta College’s Spring 2021 semester begins Jan. 19. Lecture classes and student support programs will be delivered entirely online to maintain the campus community’s health and safety due to the coronavirus pandemic. A small percentage of difficult-to-convert courses with a laboratory component of activities that require in-person meetings will be held on campus with strict safety protocols, including daily health screenings and physical distancing. Sentinel testing for high-risk activities, including athletics and voice/wind instrument student ensembles, will also be conducted.

In coordination with the SLO County Public Health Department, Cuesta College anticipates implementing testing on campus starting this month.

A full list of spring semester classes can be found here, and registration is available here.

