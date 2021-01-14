The Templeton Community Services District has an upcoming meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public may participate via teleconference or the zoom link.

Public Call in # to Participate is as follows:

ZOOM Phone #: 1-669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 829 4034 2423

Passcode: 399186

Or Join the Zoom Meeting link.

PUBLIC COMMENT

The public may provide comments via e-mail or letters that will be provided to the Board of Directors.

E-mails may be sent to ion@templetoncsd.org

Letters may be mailed to the District Office at P.O. Box 780, Templeton, CA 93465.

Letters may be dropped-off at the District’s Drop Box outside the Admin Office at 420 Crocker St. Templeton.

People may call and leave a message concerning items on the agenda at (805) 434-4900.

Public input must be received by Tuesday, Jan. 19, by 3 p.m.

Tentative Agenda Items

• Measure “A” Oversight Committee – 02/02/21

• Templeton Recreation Foundation (TRF) Request to Amend Bylaws – 02/02/21

• Water Supply Buffer Policy Update – 02/02/21

• Tract 2992 (Filipponi and Thompson) – Accepting water and sewer improvements – 02/02/21

• Amendment to Board Bylaws – Required Training – Sexual Harassment Prevention Training – 02/02/21

• Revision to Personnel Guidelines – Catastrophic Leave – 02/16/21

• Fire and Emergency Services Annual Report – 02/16/21

• Mid-Year Budget Review – 02/16/21

• Funding options for Evers Sports Park Improvements- 03/02/21

• Resolution accepting sewer pipeline improvements at the CAL Fire Station on Volpi Ysabel – 03/17/21

• Weed Abatement Resolution (declaring weeds & debris a nuisance) – 05/18/21

• Award 2021 Weed Abatement Contract – 05/18/21

