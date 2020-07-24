SAN LUIS OBISPO — County of San Luis Obispo health officials are asking those who test positive for COVID-19 to help slow the spread by answering phone calls from the County Public Health Department.

“Together, we can slow the spread of COVID-19 in SLO County. You can help keep SLO County healthy, open and strong by literally answering the call,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “There are positive cases in our community who are not answering our phone calls, nor are they calling us back. We are counting on people who recently got tested for COVID-19 to answer the phone and speak with one of our public health officials so that we can all slow the spread.”

Officials say that while most people who test positive for COVID-19 answer the phone or call back, some do not cooperate. Anyone who tests positive and cannot be reached via phone call or text message will receive a letter in the mail from the County Public Health Department requiring them to isolate at home.

“Our team respects your privacy. We cannot legally share your personal information with others or with other governmental agencies,” Dr. Borenstein said. “If you have tested positive, we will call you and ask how you are doing, issue isolation orders, and help connect you with care and services, if needed. Answer the call and help us slow transmission.”

Contact tracers are trained public health investigators who follow up on each positive COVID-19 case to identify others who may have been exposed to the disease and help break the transmission chain. All personal information, including names, are strictly protected.

Health officials ask the community to continue to wear face coverings, maintain a safe distance from others who don’t live with you, wash your hands frequently, and stay home when you’re sick.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

