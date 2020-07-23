SAN LUIS OBISPO — The County of San Luis Obispo reported Thursday that an eighth SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19. The news comes as officials also report the largest single-day increase in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in SLO County since the pandemic began.

The individual was vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness because they were in their 80s with underlying health conditions. The patient had been hospitalized for three days following discharge from a long-term care facility that recently had an outbreak.

“Today, we mourn the loss of another vulnerable community member,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Together, we can slow the spread of this disease and protect others from COVID-19. Please wear a face covering in public, maintain six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wash your hands frequently.”

As of Thursday, 1,467 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County, which is 74 more than was reported Wednesday. This is the largest single-day increase in cases in the County since the pandemic began in March. Along with the eight deaths due to COVID-19, 978 local cases have recovered, 465 are currently recovering at home, and 14 are currently hospitalized (four are in the ICU). The status of two cases are still under investigation.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people and result in continuous spreading among people as time progresses. Older adults, individuals with health conditions, and people living in congregate settings (including residential care facilities) are at higher risk of serious COVID-19 illness.

While risk increases with age among adults, younger adults and those without chronic health conditions have also faced serious illness and hospitalization. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19 — in part because cases travel through the community and, in some cases, reach the most vulnerable residents.

Every individual’s actions can either limit or contribute to this spread. The CDC indicates that people can spread the virus for about two days before experiencing signs or symptoms and remain contagious for at least 10 days after signs or symptoms first appeared.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at 805-788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at 805-543-2444 is available Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

