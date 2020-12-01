TEMPLETON – According to the Templeton Community Services District (TCSD) Dec. 1 meeting agenda, the Board will be discussing an agenda item that has been a “hot topic” with locals in the community.

Tuesday night’s meeting agenda Item #9 A-H deals with potential water policy changes. The Board will be discussing and prioritizing four main Water Policy Concepts that were identified during its Strategic Plan back in February.

The H2O Policy Concepts Discussion and Prioritization affects all residents and businesses in Templeton.

Water meters are currently unavailable to buy or transfer in Templeton unless the meter owner relinquishes their meter. At that point, TSCD will go to the next in line on the 25-year waitlist to offer that meter.

According to local resident Jessica Main, local business owners and citizens have been asking for reform to this policy and for a fresh look at how the community uses water in Templeton.

“TSCD has assured us at multiple meetings that they would hold “town hall” meeting to discuss this vital issue with Residents,” Main said.

Main offered a quick overview of the four main water policy concepts:

A. An incentivized relinquishment program to encourage property owners to relinquish (return/sell back) unconnected water units so that more properties on the waitlist may be offered water service

B. Permit property owners to transfer water units that are not in service to another property that they own.

C. Implement a landscape retrofit program to allow developers/owners of vacant property to reduce landscape water usage (such as by turf removal) on property owned by others in exchange for water service for a new use.

D. An update of the District’s single-family dwelling unit equivalent water demand calculation for future connections.

“We are asking Templeton Residents to call in during public comment on this item and ask the Board to prioritize Items B and D over items A or C,” Main stated.

She continued, “A and C have already been done before. Items B and D would help free up water meters now for potential development. Item D would also give a better picture about water usage. For example, a three-bed home’s water use versus a studio apartment, this research would help with the ability to split water meters depending on usage. We ask those who call in to request these Town Hall meetings and public participation and prioritize the two issues. Without water meters, there is no development; development creates homes and spaces for our businesses but also funds our Recreation Department and Fire Department through the fees paid for that development into the Community Funds Districts (CFDs),” Main explained.

Main went on stating that there are parcels of land in Templeton with no water meters and others with more meters than the property could ever build on or use.

The agenda for tomorrow’s meeting can be viewed here. The TCSD Board meets on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. You can call in or email your public comment.

For more information on this item, residents can contact Jessica Main jessica@jemdesignart.com or Pam Jardini pjardini@templetoncsd.org.

Public Call in # or Zoom Link to Participate is:

ZOOM Phone #: (669)900-6833

Meeting ID: 852 7291 6854 Passcode: 180931 Or

Join the Zoom Meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85272916854…

Dial by your location +1 669 900 6833

Meeting ID: 852 7291 6854 Passcode: 180931

Link to Dec. 1, 2020, Meeting Agenda: https://www.templetoncsd.org/…/Agenda/_12012020-491…

Link to Item #9 A-H: https://www.templetoncsd.org/Agenda…/ViewFile/Item/3630…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related