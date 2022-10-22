Send in your best picture(s) for a chance to win!

Greeting our spooky friends! Paso Robles Press and Atascadero News have opened our inaugural Haunted House section.

We will dedicate a page (or two) to your images of how you decorated for the spooky holiday.

Email your images to editor@13starsmedia.com for consideration.

Include all contact information, name of the photographer, and local address where the display is located (for our verification purposes). Let us know if you want to make the location public or kept private.

Please only send pictures of your own displays. Respect the privacy of others.

Our editorial team will judge the display by the photo only, so here’s the criteria.

Variety of spooky characters

Colors & lighting

Accessory decor

Fun & funny

Quality of photo

Additional rules:

Must be located in North SLO County

Must be your own display

Must include address (please confirm if you would like the address published or private)

Winners in all categories (TBD) will win a gift card to a local restaurant.

Email pictures to editor@13starsmedia.com

Happy haunting!

