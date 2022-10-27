The $117,000 grant will purchase new vehicle extrication equipment

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services is the recipient of a $117,000 grant to purchase new vehicle extrication equipment. Known as the “jaws of life,” these specialized tools are vital in rescuing crash victims trapped inside a vehicle.

“This new equipment will help reduce the time it takes for us to safely reach someone who needs immediate medical attention,” said Fire Chief Jonathan Stornetta.

“The OTS grant funding will allow our organization to purchase modern rescue tools with the latest advancements in technology for the care of those injured in crashes. The difference between life and death can be a matter of minutes, which is why it is critical to be able to extricate victims and provide treatment as quickly as possible.” Chief Stornetta continued.

Delays in providing care to crash victims impacts the “golden hour” of survival, a core principle in emergency medical services. Reducing the time it takes to extricate the patient, initiate treatment, and transport the patient to the hospital helps increase the chance for survival and recovery.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

