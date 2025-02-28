PASO ROBLES — On Friday, Feb. 28, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting an evening training drill at Centennial Park.

The training will begin at 6 p.m. and be concluded by 8:30 p.m. There will be multiple engines participating in the training event from Paso Robles Fire as well as CalFire/San Luis Obispo County Fire. Residents can expect to see posted signs in the area announcing the training event.

The training exercises will involve hose pulling and ladder use. No live fire or destructive training will take place.

