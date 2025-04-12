PASO ROBLES — As fire season approaches, Paso Robles Fire & Emergency Services (PRFES) is reminding residents and property owners of the city’s Weed Abatement Ordinance, designed to reduce fire hazards posed by dry vegetation and combustible debris.

Property inspections will officially begin on May 5, and PRFES urges all property owners to act swiftly in clearing weeds and maintaining defensible space. The requirements apply to the entire property, not just front yards, and are crucial in protecting homes, neighborhoods, and open spaces from the devastating effects of wildfires.

Property owners are encouraged to begin cleanup now and ensure their lots are properly maintained throughout fire season. Those needing assistance or a list of contractors who perform weed abatement and lot cleaning services can call (805) 227-7560 for more information.

advertisement

With increasingly dry conditions and the ever-present threat of wildfires, PRFES thanks the community for working together to keep Paso Robles fire-safe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...