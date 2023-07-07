PASO ROBLES — At 9:17 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services was dispatched to 303 Dayna Ct. for a reported vegetation fire.

The first arriving unit reported an approximately 1⁄4 acre fire burning in the open space between the neighborhood along Kelck Rd. and Highway 46. Fortunately, weed abatement completed by the city limited the fires growth and allowed firefighter to safely make access. The fire was fully controlled at .69 acres at 11:11 a.m.

Three fire engines and one Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the cities Automatic Aid Agreements two fire engines, one bulldozer, one crew and a Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, and one fire engine for Atascadero Fire responded.

Eyewitnesses reported illegal fireworks being launched in the area prior to the fire. The Paso Police Department have an ongoing investigation for those responsible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...