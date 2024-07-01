PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (PRFES) responded to a report of a vegetation fire on Caballo Place in Paso Robles on Sunday, June 30 at about 9 p.m.

PRFES reports that they arrived on scene within four minutes of receiving the call and found a quarter acre burning up slope in brush and grass. Firefighters were able to stop the forward progress of the fire at 3.65 acres with no damage to structures or infrastructure.

Three fire engines, a Battalion Chief, and Deputy Fire Chief from Paso Robles responded. Five engines, two dozers, a water tender, two crews, and a Battalion Chief responded as part of the City’s automatic and mutual aid agreements with Cal Fire, Atascadero Fire, Templeton Fire, and San Miguel Fire. Additional assistance was provided by both Paso Robles Police Department and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Several residents reported fireworks in the area just prior to the fire. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reminds all residents that all fireworks are illegal in the City of Paso Robles and pose great risk during critical fire weather conditions.

