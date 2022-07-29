The fire burned approximately four aces on Friday

PASO ROBLES — A vegetation fire off Linne Road in Paso Robles has stopped forward progress, according to CalFire SLO.

The brush fire broke out Friday afternoon and was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Windwood Road and Linne Road.

According to Cal Fire SLO, four acres burned, but firefighters were able to save three homes in the area.

There are no current road closures or evacuations.

No one was injured. Fire officials say crews are expected to remain on scene for another two hours for mop-up.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

