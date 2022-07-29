by Dr. Gary M. Barker

In my last meditation, I talked about the biblical history of God living with and indwelling believers. This is a provision made possible by Christ’s salvation. A believer has been forgiven of his sins and made a holy saint, which makes it possible for a holy God to live with and in every believer.

Dr. Gary Baker is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email him at pastor@gracebaptistpaso.org.

The Bible clearly teaches that man has an immortal soul (Matthew 10:28, 2 Corinthians 5:6-8, Philippians 1:21- 23) and, in a future resurrection, will have an immortal body (1 Corinthians 15:35-58). This simply means that believers will live forever just like Jesus (Revelation 1:17-18, Philippians 3:20-21) because they have everlasting life and an immortal body (John 3:16-18, 5:24-29). Jesus also clearly promised His disciples that He was going to return to heaven after His death and resurrection to prepare a special place for believers who are church saints to live. Church saints are the bride of Christ and Jesus will live with His bride in this prepared place (John 14:1-6, 2 Corinthians 11:1-2, Ephesians 5:22-33). Jesus made this unique promise to His disciples in John 14:1-6. Jesus didn’t want His disciples to be troubled about His announcement that He would soon be leaving them. He told them that He would be going back to heaven to prepare a single dwelling place for all of His bride (John 14:1-3). After preparing this place in heaven, Jesus would come again at the rapture (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18) and gather all church saints unto Himself so that they could begin to live with Him forever. This is the blessed hope and glorious appearing of our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ (Titus 2:13). Jesus then made an alarming statement: “And you know the way where I am going” (John 14:4). This statement made Thomas respond by saying that none of the disciples knew the way of getting into this prepared place. Secondly, he asked the question: “how do we know the way?” (John 14:5). Jesus clearly answered the question with two distinct points: 1) Jesus was the way, the truth and life. Belief in Jesus as the Savior is the way into this prepared place in heaven. 2) No one gets entrance into this prepared place except THRU JESUS. Only a person who has accepted Jesus as his personal Lord and Savior will enter this special place. The clear truth taught by Jesus is: Heaven is a Prepared Place for Prepared People. There is only one Savior and one way to go to heaven. God sent His only begotten Son to deliver the world from perishing (John 3:16). There is only one true gospel of Grace: Christ died for our sins, was buried and rose again to live forever (1 Corinthians 15:1-5). Have you prepared yourself to go heaven?

Lessons to Be Learned

1. Jesus promised believers to live with Him forever in a prepared place in heaven.

2. Jesus promised to come again and take all church saints to a place prepared for them.

3. Jesus proclaimed to Be the only way to get into this prepared place.

