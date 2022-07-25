A semi-truck trailer full of asparagus caught fire on Highway 46 East

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a reported commercial vehicle fire on Highway 46 East at Mill Road at 4:05 a.m. on Monday morning, July 25.

The first arriving unit reported a semi-truck trailer heavily involved with a threat to the adjacent vegetation. Crews were able to quickly get the fire controlled and made access inside. The contents of the trailer were determined to be pallets of boxed asparagus.

Two fire engines and one Chief Officer from Paso Robles responded. Under the city’s Automatic Aid Agreement, one fire engine from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire responded. Paso Robles Police Department also responded and provided traffic control.

