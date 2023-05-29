Firefighters prevent spread, and electrical malfunction are identified as cause

PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, May 27, at around 12:02 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services swiftly responded to a residential structure fire at 605 Clydesdale Circle. The first responders found a single-family home engulfed in flames, primarily affecting the attic area. Fortunately, there was no spread of the fire to the living spaces within the first ten minutes of their arrival. The occupants were not present during the incident, and firefighters safely evacuated three dogs from the premises.

Crews remained at the scene until 3:40 p.m., working to extinguish hot spots in the attic and conducting salvage operations to protect the homeowners’ belongings. Paso Robles Fire deployed three fire engines and a Battalion Chief, while under the City’s automatic aid agreement, assistance was also provided by one engine and one Battalion Chief from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, as well as one engine from Atascadero Fire. In total, fifteen firefighters collaborated to efficiently contain the fire.

The Paso Robles Police Department, PG&E, and San Luis Ambulance Service also offered additional assistance.

After conducting further investigations, authorities determined that an electrical equipment malfunction was the cause of the fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...