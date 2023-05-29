PASO ROBLES — Local business owners have developed a Parking Survey to gather feedback from all stakeholders regarding the Parking Program in Paso Robles. The aim is to encourage as many individuals as possible with an opinion to participate in the survey. The information collected will be used to create a presentation/proposal for the City Council meeting scheduled for June 6, where parking will be discussed.

To access the survey, interested individuals can visit PR Parking Survey. Additionally, a Facebook Group named “Paso Robles Downtown Parking” has been created to facilitate further discussions on this topic.

