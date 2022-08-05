Over 1,000 people were left with no power due to the fire

PASO ROBLES — CalFire SLO firefighters responded to a fire near Lake Nacimiento this afternoon, Aug. 5, causing a wide-ranged power outage.

A fallen power line reported at Running Deer Ranch along Gage Irving Road sparked a fire around 1:30 p.m. The fallen power line sparked a fire and left hundreds of PG&E customers without power in north San Luis Obispo County.

The fire was sparked in grass, oak, and woodland area, according to CalFire SLO Officials. Within one hour, the fire had burned up to one acre. Fixed wing air tankers were on the scene.

The power outage stretched from Templeton to Lake Nacimiento, leaving 1,323 people without power.

PG&E estimates power will be back on by 8 p.m. Friday night.

According to reports, the fire is now out, and in the process, the fire took out a high voltage line pole.

