SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The deadline for candidates filing for the Nov. 8 General Election is 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Seats are open in all the county’s schools, community service, and special districts, as well as all cities. Candidates for city offices must file with their respective City Clerk. If incumbents for an office do not file by the Aug. 12 deadline, non-incumbent candidates have until Wednesday, Aug. 17, to complete the required paperwork.

The list of candidates who have filed for office can be found on the County Clerk-Recorder’s website at slovote.com. This list is updated daily by 6 p.m. The Notices of Election for all districts are also posted on the website.

Anyone interested in running for office is required to call the Elections Office at (805) 781-5228 to make an appointment so candidate papers can be prepared in advance to reduce the time at the Elections Office.

