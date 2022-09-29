The fire was contained to one bedroom but significant smoke damage was throughout the home

PASO ROBLES — Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential fire in Paso Robles on Monday, Sept. 27 at 7:25 p.m. where the cause is still under investigation.

The structure fire which occurred on 23rd Street was contained to one bedroom of the structure with significant smoke damage throughout. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services reported that one dog was found on the scene. Firefighters attempted to resuscitate the animal without success.

Three fire engines, and a Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic aid agreements one engine from Cal Fire responded as well. A total of 13 firefighters responded to the incident. Assistance was also provided by San Luis Ambulance and the Paso Robles Police Department.

There were no smoke detectors in the home and the fire is still under investigation. The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department wants to remind everyone to make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your house and change your batteries once a year.

