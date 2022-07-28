Cause of the fire is still under investigation but originated adjacent to a homeless encampment

PASO ROBLES — At approximately 12:39 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to the area south of Niblick Bridge in the Salinas Riverbed for a reported vegetation fire.

The first arriving unit reported an approximately 1⁄4 acre fire burning within the Salinas Riverbed to the west of Kohls. Crews were able to quickly contain the fire at 1.1 acres because of the grazing fuel abatement work that had been recently completed.

Three fire engines and two Chief Officers from Paso Robles responded. Under the cities Automatic Aid Agreement, four fire engines, one bulldozer, one hand crews, one Battalion Chief, one air attack plane from Cal Fire/SLO County Fire, and one fire engine from Atascadero Fire responded.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation but originated adjacent to a homeless encampment.

