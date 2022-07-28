Emergency services responded to the fire on 1100 Block of Paso Robles Street

PASO ROBLES — At approximately 3:58 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to Paso Robles Street for a reported vehicle fire.

The first arriving unit reported a passenger car on fire inside a semi-truck vehicle transport trailer. Crews were able to quickly get the fire controlled by making access

inside to the upper deck level. The fire was confined to the passenger vehicle without significant damage to the transport trailer.

advertisement

Three fire engines and two Chief Officers from Paso Robles Fire responded. Paso Robles Police Department also responded and provided traffic control.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...