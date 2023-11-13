TEMPLETON — A brush fire ignited east of Templeton on Monday, consuming approximately ten acres before firefighters successfully halted its advance.

The fire commenced around 12:30 p.m. along Almond Drive, positioning itself between Woodlea Dr. and Ragin Way. CAL FIRE SLO mobilized firefighting resources to the scene, bringing the blaze under control and preventing further spread. As of the latest update, the forward progress of the fire has been successfully stopped. Firefighters are anticipated to remain on-site for several hours to conduct mop-up operations and ensure that all potential hotspots are extinguished.

The incident underscores the efficiency and dedication of firefighting personnel in swiftly containing and managing local fire threats. Updates on the situation will be provided as firefighters complete their mop-up efforts and more information becomes available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...