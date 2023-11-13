PASO ROBLES — Rainfall amounts from this week’s storms could be significant, which could cause local flooding. City Staff has taken preemptive measures to mitigate and/or reduce the flooding potential where possible (i.e., drain cleaning, etc.).
The City continues to clean the storm drains and drainage pipes throughout the year to minimize the potential for flooding. Should you wish to make sand bags to protect private property, the City has sand available at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street. Please make sure to bring a shovel.
Empty sand bags are available for purchase at the following locations:
- Burt Industrial Supply: 2125 Golden Hill Road, 805-237-2471
- Lowe’s: 2445 Golden Hill Road, 805-602-9051
- Blake’s Hardware: 1701 Riverside Avenue, 805-238-3934
- SiteOne Hardscape Center: 1108 Paso Robles Street, (805) 239-4317
- Farm Supply: 2450 Ramada Drive, 805-238-1177
For further information contact City of Paso Robles Public Works Department at 805-237-3861
For guidance on disaster preparedness (i.e., Flood Safety Checklist), please visit the City of Paso Robles Emergency Services website: prcity.com/432/Disaster-Preparation
Important Emergency Contact Information:
- Emergencies Paso Robles Police Department 911 or 237-6464
- Electrical/Power PG&E 1-800-743-5002
- Storm/Street/Drainage Questions Department of Public Works 1-805-237-3861