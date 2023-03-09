PASO ROBLES — City officials and staff are preparing for a series of two atmospheric river storms forecasted to bring multiple inches of rain each to Paso Robles between Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 17. Please note the following:
Storm Info:
- This storm is now looking very similar to the storm activity we witnessed on January 9 and 10.
- A flood watch is in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday, March 9 until 4 a.m. Saturday, March 11.
- Wind Gusts upwards of 50 MPH.
- Peak rainfall rates expected 8 p.m. to noon tomorrow. Could see rain rates as high as 3⁄4 to 1” per hour.
- Rainfall projections are 2-5 inches through SLO County and 5-10 inches in the NW areas of the County.
Road Closures and Safety Measures:
- River Road will be preemptively closed to through traffic from Navajo to Creston and Union to River Oaks beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 and will reopen when it is safe to do so. Access to businesses along N. River Road just north of Union Road will be maintained, conditions allowing.
- The City has sand available for anyone wishing to make sandbags to protect private property. Sand can be found at the City Streets Yard located at 1220 Paso Robles Street. A shovel is onsite, but please bring your own sandbags as they are not available on site. If you need sandbags, as of 7:30 p.m. on 3/9/23, they are available at: Home Depot, Kritz Excavation, Lowes, Miner’s Ace Hardware, and Steve Schmidt Topsoil.
- Police and Fire personnel are allocating significant resources to advise individuals within the Salinas riverbed to relocate to higher grounds immediately.
- Staff and equipment are in place for both storms and prepared to mobilize as conditions dictate.
Care and Shelter:
Warming centers for the unhoused will be open within Paso Robles over the next several days as follows:
- March 9: Plymouth Congregation Church (1301 Oak St) Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served
- March 10 and 11: First United Methodist Church (915 Creston Rd) o Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served
- March 13 and 14: Paso Nazarene Church (530 12th St) Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner will be served
Prepare and Protect:
- All residents living in an area prone to flooding should have a plan in place on where you will go if you need to evacuate. Plan for your pets and any medication or items you need to bring with you.
- It is strongly advised to avoid driving through, entering, or playing in moving water at all times.
- During major storm events, public safety resources are in high demand, avoiding situations that may require an emergency response is a priority.
Residents needing to report non-emergency storm issues, such as a blocked storm drain or debris blocking safe travel on a City street, should call the non-emergency dispatch line at (805) 237-6464.
If it is an emergency, dial 9-1-1. Storm updates will be provided as necessary on PRCity.com and official social media feeds.
Storm updates will be posted on the homepage of prcity.com as needed.