The culvert eroded and was temporarily mended after the storms in January

PASO ROBLES — A text from the South Nacimiento Road Association went out to residents on Friday, March 10, at 7:32 a.m. stating that Chimney Rock Road at the juncture of Fawn Lane had washed out completely again due to the continual rainfall that started the night before.

The same culvert had eroded after the storms in early Jan. of this year, causing a hard closer. The road over the culvert was then collapsed, and a temporary repair was done to allow residents access to and from their properties.

At 7:49 a.m. on Friday, March 10, a crew had been deployed to close the roadway due to reports that the road above the culvert had washed out via the CalTrans website.

The closure of the road will impact residents of Running Deer Ranch, Cal Shasta, Rancho Del Lago, and South Shore Village. Chimney Rock Road is the only way in and out, aside from the use of boats.

For more updates, go to: quickmap.dot.ca.gov

This is a continuing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

