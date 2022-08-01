Vegetation fire was stopped at 0.074 acres

PASO ROBLES —Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a vegetation fire along westbound Highway 46 between Golden Hill and Buena Vista roads on Sunday afternoon.

Units responded around 12:42 p.m. to the fire which briefly threatened a commercial occupancy. The fire was quickly contained at 0.074 acres. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Three engines and one battalion chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the City of Paso Robles Automatic Aid and Mutual Threat Zone Agreements with SLO County / Cal Fire one engine responded to assist.

Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind residents that the threat of wildfire remains high, and it is imperative to maintain defensible space around your home and/or business.

