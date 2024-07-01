PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services have released an excessive heat alert for the area.

The National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard has issued an Excessive Heat Warning with a long duration of elevated to critical fire weather conditions into next weekend. The excessive temperatures will increase the potential for serious heat-related illnesses, especially for the young and elderly population, those performing outdoor activities, and those without access to air conditioning.

Paso Robles Fire as the community to check on relatives, friends and neighbors that are susceptible to heat-related illnesses. They added that it is imperative during this excessive heat period to drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun. With extreme heat and wind, comes increased risk for wildfires and Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). To prepare for a wildfire and PSPS, please take the following precautions:

Have a personal safety plan in place for every member of your household, including pets.

Make a plan for any medications that need to remain cooled or devices that require power.

Build or restock your emergency supply kit, including food, water, flashlights, a radio, fresh batteries, first aid supplies, and cash.

Identify backup charging methods for phones.

Learn how to manually open your garage door.

If you own a backup generator, ensure it is ready to safely operate.

Know your evacuation zone by visiting ReadySLO.org/evaczone.

Cooling Centers in Paso Robles are:

Library at 1000 Spring Street (Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Senior Center located at 270 Scott Street (Monday through Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

They also ask the public to be mindful of pets and children and to not leave them unattended in vehicles.

