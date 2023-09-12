PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is embarking on an infrastructure project in collaboration with Mountain Cascade Inc. to install a substantial recycled water pipeline beneath the Salinas River, along North River Road, and up a nearby hillside. This innovative pipeline aims to provide a new irrigation water source for east Paso Robles while addressing the issue of declining groundwater levels in the Paso Robles Groundwater Basin.

To ensure the safe installation of the pipeline, temporary closures of North River Road are necessary.

Commencing at 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, North River Road, just north of River Oaks Drive, will be closed on weekdays for a two-week period. However, the road will be reopened during the weekends, starting at 6 p.m. on Fridays.

Additionally, from Oct. 2 to Oct. 13 (Monday – Friday), North River Road will undergo daytime closures only, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The City and its contractor have made every effort to keep these road closures as brief as possible.

During these closure periods, residents and businesses accustomed to using North River Road to access areas north of the City limits will be directed to follow a detour route via Airport Road and Wellsona Road. Clearly marked signs will guide drivers along the detour.

