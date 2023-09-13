50th class reunion for the Templeton High School Class of 1973 will also be celebrated

TEMPLETON — Templeton Historical Museum has announced the entry of their 1934 Ford School Bus in the Templeton High School Homecoming Parade. The bus will be carrying the members of the Class of 1973, celebrating their 50th class reunion and celebrating 90 years of operation of the bus in Templeton.

The vintage school bus, originally acquired by the Templeton School District in 1933, served the community for 16 years before being transformed into a flatbed truck for football field irrigation pipe transport. After a journey through various locations, it found its way back to the school auto shop, where dedicated volunteers, including Roy Radke, Curt Olson, and Gary Knoeppel, meticulously reunited the bus body with its chassis.

The bus was later acquired by the Templeton Historical Museum Society, where passionate volunteers invested countless hours over five years to fully restore it. Now, the 1934 Ford School Bus stands as a testament to Templeton’s history, celebrating both the Class of 1973’s 50th reunion and the bus’s remarkable 90-year journey.

This restoration project is just one of many initiatives by the Templeton Historical Museum, a nonprofit organization run by volunteers dedicated to preserving the town’s rich history. Visitors can explore this heritage at the museum, housed in the historic Horstman house in downtown Templeton, open to the public on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

Exciting plans are in the works for the museum’s future, including the addition of a new storage building for its collection, with festivities commencing at the annual Founder’s Day celebration on Nov. 18.

For more information about the Templeton Historical Museum and its mission, visit templetonmuseum.com.

Feature Image: This vintage school bus, originally acquired by the Templeton School District in 1933, served the community for 16 years before being transformed into a flatbed truck. Photo courtesy of the Templeton Historical Museum

