The family marks a century of winemaking with a special commemorative release and a bright future ahead

NORTH COUNTY — For a century, the Dusi family has cultivated a deep-rooted legacy in Paso Robles, starting with one of the area’s most iconic and oldest plantings of Zinfandel on Ramada Drive. What began in 1925 with Italian immigrants Sylvester and Caterina Dusi planting their first vines has flourished into a multi-generational commitment to quality, tradition, and innovation.

In March, the Dusi family is celebrating 100 years of farming Zinfandel in Paso Robles, releasing their commemorative wine Cent’Anni, a limited production bottled in jugs, paying homage to the first generation and winemaker/owner Janell Dusi’s great-grandparents.

“This single bottling of Cent’Anni Zinfandel is a truly special blend,” said Janell. “It’s the first time we’ve combined fruit from all three Dusi vineyards — Benito, Dante, and Paper Street. The resulting wine boasts a dramatic dark plum color and showcases the best of Zinfandel, with ripe fruit flavors, subtle tannins, and a round finish. The blend is anchored by 75% Zinfandel from Benito Dusi Ranch, planted by Sylvester and Caterina Dusi in 1925, and we incorporated 20% from Dante Dusi Vineyard, the home of J Dusi Wines. As a nod to current and future Dusi generations, 5% is from our newest Zinfandel planting on Paper Street Vineyard.”

advertisement

Over the decades, the Dusi name has become synonymous with high-quality Zinfandel, sought after by some of California’s most respected winemakers. As the family reaches this historic milestone, the younger generations are embracing their heritage with enthusiasm.

“We are celebrating and honored to do that [farming] — a hundred years of our ancestors planting this property,” says Joni Dusi. “In a time where nobody planted grapes … and we still get to farm it.”

The Dusi family’s farming legacy began in the early 1900s when Sylvester Dusi immigrated from Northern Italy and, in the 1920s, purchased a hotel in Paso Robles. He later bought land for Benito Dusi Vineyard, marking the start of their winemaking journey. In the 1930s, they planted Zinfandel vines on the Dusi Ranch and opened a liquor store in San Luis Obispo, selling wines from local wineries.

Sylvester expanded the family’s holdings in the 1940s, acquiring land in Templeton to plant what would become Dante Dusi Vineyards. By the 1960s, the family sold grapes to winemakers, and in 1967, a connection with Ridge Vineyards shifted their focus to premium Zinfandel, marking a significant turning point. From 1968 onward, Ridge purchased 98% of their Zinfandel. In the 2000s, Janell, Dante’s granddaughter, founded J. Dusi Wines, becoming the first family winemaker and making Zinfandel her signature wine. Despite Dante’s passing in 2014, the Dusi family’s grape-growing legacy continues to thrive as Janell’s winery flourishes, showcasing their century-long commitment to winemaking.

Today, the entire family works together to continue Sylvester and Caterina’s legacy. With the Benito Dusi Vineyard as their home base, the original vines stand as a reminder of where their family started. Each family member finds their natural role within the business — all paying their dues working in the fields because farming comes first.

“When it comes down to it, we’re all farming. We’re all farmers,” Joni explains.

One of the youngest grandchildren of Mike and Joni Dusi, Dante, is a carbon copy of his grandfather. Learning directly from his Grandpa Mike, Dante is poised to take the helm of the family’s farming operations.

He hopes to be able to keep the family legacy going and help create his own generations mark, “The same dynamic of it all, and then maybe planting something that my generation [can call ours].”

The commemorative Cent’Anni label features a watercolor painting of the family’s homestead at Benito Dusi Ranch (artist unknown). Built in the early 1920s, the original home, cellar, tasting room, water tower and other outbuildings still stand.

Included with J Dusi / Paper Street flights at the winery on March 15 and 16, tastings of Cent’Anni will be personally poured by Dusi family members.

To learn more about Dusi and their upcoming events, visit jdusiwines.com

Read our full story on the Dusi Family farming history in the April issue of Paso Robles Press Magazine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...