The 92nd Pioneer Day is Oct. 8

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Pioneer Day committee has announced the 2022 Pioneer Day Marshal and Queen as husband and wife team, Howie and Bev Steinbeck, long-time residents of the Paso Robles area.

The Marshal is Harold (Howie) Ernst Steinbeck. Born Oct.29, 1938, in Santa Barbara. His parents, George and Hazel (Ernst) Steinbeck, were Paso Robles pioneers from the Union Road area.

The Queen is Beverly Ann (Jespersen) Steinbeck. She was born April 3, 1940, in Atascadero, and her parents are Francis Edwin and Edna Mae (Hopper) Jespersen.

Keep an eye out for more upcoming information about this year’s Marshal, Queen, and Belle Attendants, and mark your calendars for the 92nd Pioneer Day parade on Oct. 8.

