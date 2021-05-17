SAN LUIS OBISPO — A project to replace the Trout Creek Bridge at the intersection of Highway 58 and Pozo Road, east of Santa Margarita, will begin on Thursday, May 20.

This project will result in one-way reversing traffic control via a temporary 24/7 traffic signal at this location. All traffic will be required to stop before proceeding through the detour near this construction zone.

This project will include a new steel-reinforced structural concrete bridge, drainage improvements and habitat restoration.

The contractor for this $7 million project is Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo. This project is expected to be complete this October.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at 805-549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related