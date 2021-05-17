The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum will re-open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Guests at the Museum will see artifacts that commemorate the military history of the United States and the sacrifices of those who served our country. There is special emphasis on the stories of veterans from the Central Coast. There will also be screenings of

documentary films.

The Museum has partnered with American Legion, Post 66, which will hold its annual Memorial Day program from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The Legion is sponsoring an air fly-over, historic military vehicles, and a bounce house for kids. After the memorial service, the Legion will provide hot dogs and hamburgers.

The Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum is located at 801 Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo, on the corner of Grand Avenue and Monterey Street, at the rear of the Veterans Memorial Building. Look for the tank in front,

and join us on this special day that honors veterans who gave their lives for the United States.

If you are not able to join us on Memorial Day, tours of the Museum will resume Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10:00 am to 3:00 p.m. Admission is free.

For additional information, contact the Central Coast Veterans Memorial Museum at (805) 543-1763 or Dan Pittaway, the Museum’s Marketing Director, at (805) 440-6998.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related