NORTH COUNTY — Community members, family, friends, volunteers, and representatives from local and state government all gathered on Friday, Nov. 22, to celebrate nine newly built homes for Habitat for Humanity San Luis Obispo County (Habitat SLO) Partner Families. Event attendees enjoyed a tour of the homes, heartfelt speeches, and an official ribbon cutting.

The homes, located at 2901-2917 Vine St. in Paso Robles, are the product of the New Home Construction program.

“The nine homes on Vine Street are a testament to what’s possible when a community comes together to create stability and opportunity for families,” said Assemblymember Dawn Addis, as she addressed the crowd of 125 attendees. “Habitat for Humanity SLO is building more than homes — they’re building hope.”

The project broke ground in June 2023, and each are equipped with energy-efficient features and furnished with responsibly sourced materials and finishes. The homes are detached, single-family, two-story residences with three bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms in a shared neighborhood.

SLO County Supervisor John Peschong; Clint Weirick, senior district representative for State Senator John Laird (SD-17); and Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon all spoke at the ceremony, commemorating the hard work put into the homes.

“I’m very happy to welcome these nine families to their new homes,” Peschong said. “I appreciate Habitat SLO’s dedication to providing affordable housing solutions for families in need. This accomplishment reflects the hard work, compassion, and unwavering dedication of their team, volunteers, and supporters.”

Nick Rasmussen, CEO of Habitat SLO; Board President Truitt Vance; and Board Vice President Tricia Hamachai, and Construction Manager Emily Baranek, expressed their gratitude for the sponsors, donors, and volunteers whose contributions made the project possible. They also shared reflections on the project’s impact. Dawn Smith, Habitat SLO’s director of development, added a heartfelt touch by presenting her original poem, “Building Hope.”

Each home was built for a “partner family” who all went through an application process with Habitat SLO. Part of the requirement of ownership included serving 250 “sweat equity” hours towards building their homes. Among the families are an analyst, an office technician, a pharmacy technician, a bank teller, a paraeducator, a wine technician, a mechanic, a maintenance worker, and an in-home caregiver.

One of the new homeowners included Abbiegail Balthazar, who shared her experience.

“It has been a journey. It has taken so much hard work and dedication, effort, time, and the hands of the volunteers, and everyone who is here today has contributed to making this dream a reality,” Balthazar said. “The 250 hours of sweat equity per individual — and when they say ‘sweat equity,’ they mean you will sweat — from building fences to building cabinets, to digging ditches and building walls, and to the tedious caulking and paint jobs, we have done it all.”

Building the homes was a large effort, and state officials commended the project as a step towards creating new affordable housing. Habitat SLO is a nonprofit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. Habitat SLO County began building homes in 2003, and has completed 26 homes from Cambria to Grover Beach. Since 1997, they have built, repaired, and rehabilitated houses throughout San Luis Obispo County.

Nick Rasmussen, CEO of Habitat SLO, said, “The new Habitat Vine St. homeowners are responsible for paying their own mortgages, and our community partners help to reduce the costs. The construction of these homes was also made possible through support from the USDA, the City of Paso Robles, and the County of San Luis Obispo.”

Many local companies came together to make the Vine Street homes become a reality. Among them was Templeton Glass and Idler’s Home.

“This project is the true meaning of community and everything that Idler’s Home stands for,” said Jennifer Idler. “To see the list of community contributors is truly amazing, and why we are proud to be on the Central Coast. We are grateful to play one small part in these homes being completed in Paso Robles.”

“Habitat SLO embodies the true spirit of community. It’s an honor to witness the dedication and hard work that goes into building these homes, providing these families a safe place to call their own for generations to come,” said Kelly Flannagan, owner of Templeton Glass. “Being part of this effort on Vine Street was a humbling experience for our team at Templeton Glass and we’re grateful to contribute to such meaningful work that transforms lives and strengthens our community.”

You can learn more about Habitat SLO at habitatslo.org

Feature Image: Habitat SLO Partner Families pose in front of their new homes on Vine Street in Paso Robles for their ribbon cutting on Friday, Nov. 22. Photo Courtesy of Habitat SLO

