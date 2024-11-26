6,274 ballots left to count as local measures and city council seats hang in the balance

NORTH COUNTY — Counting ballots is nearly at its end here in San Luis Obispo County. According to the County Clerk Reporter Elaina Cano’s ballot report on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m., there are 6,274 ballots left to process and 877 challenged ballots.

The latest ballot update from the county on Nov. 23 says that 80.91% (147,748 of 182,606 votes) votes have been counted and tallied. The next, and possibly final count, is estimated to be released Wednesday, Nov. 27, by 5 p.m.

With results still coming in, North County races and measures are shaping up as follows:

Atascadero City Council

With two council seats up for grabs, Seth Peek is now in the lead with 35.16% (7,679 votes), with Mark Dariz close behind with 34.08% (7,443 votes), and then Tori Keen at 30.76% (6,717 votes).

Atascadero Mayor

Charles Bourbeau is running unopposed, securing 100% of the vote (10,343 votes) in his bid for re-election.

Atascadero Unified School Board

The race for three open school board seats shows Joey Arnold still in the lead with 22.94% (9,325 votes), followed by Corinne Kuhnle at 20.78% (8,446 votes), and Jodi Taylor is back in the top three with 20.10% (8,171 votes). Roni Decoster is currently sitting at 19.63% (7,979 votes), and Matt Pennon 16.56% (6,733 votes).

Measure B-24 Atascadero Unified School District

Measure B-24, requiring a 55% majority to pass, stands with “Yes” votes ahead at 56.35% (10,730 votes) and “No” votes at 43.65% (8,312 votes).

City Measures in Atascadero

Measure M-24, requiring a 55% majority to pass, is still close, with “No” votes ahead at 50.95% (7,104 votes) and “Yes” votes at 49.05% (6,838 votes). Meanwhile, Measure L-24, needing just over 50%, appears set to pass with 70.53% support (10,672 votes).

Paso Robles City Council

District 1 : Kris Beal’s lead has grown with 43.78%(1,199 votes), followed closely by Sharon Roden at 39.39% (1,079 votes). Linda George was at 16.83% (461 votes).

: Kris Beal’s lead has grown with 43.78%(1,199 votes), followed closely by Sharon Roden at 39.39% (1,079 votes). Linda George was at 16.83% (461 votes). District 3 : Steve Gregory holds the lead with 43.61% (1,487 votes), followed by Michael Rivera with 35.43% (1,208 votes). Jeff Carr has 20.97% (715 votes).

: Steve Gregory holds the lead with 43.61% (1,487 votes), followed by Michael Rivera with 35.43% (1,208 votes). Jeff Carr has 20.97% (715 votes). District 4: Fred L. Strong, running unopposed, has a decisive lead with 100% (2,049 votes).

Paso Robles City Treasurer

Ryan Cornell is running unopposed, securing 100% of the vote (9,253 votes).

Paso Robles Measure I-24

With 50% + 1 needed, Measure I-24 has received 54.27% support (7,321 votes), and no votes with 45.73% (6,168 votes) indicating it may pass.

Paso Robles School Board

Trustee Area 3 : Nathan Williams leads with 63.08% (1,604 votes). Hunter Breese is sitting with 36.92% (939 votes).

: Nathan Williams leads with 63.08% (1,604 votes). Hunter Breese is sitting with 36.92% (939 votes). Trustee Area 5 : Laurene D. McCoy holds 54.99% (1,806 votes) over Tim Gearhart’s 45.01% (1,478 votes).

: Laurene D. McCoy holds 54.99% (1,806 votes) over Tim Gearhart’s 45.01% (1,478 votes). Trustee Area 6 : Leo Castillo’s lead continues to grow with 52.66% (1,157 votes) over Adelita Hiteshew at 47.34% (1,040 votes).

: Leo Castillo’s lead continues to grow with 52.66% (1,157 votes) over Adelita Hiteshew at 47.34% (1,040 votes). Trustee Area 7: Kenney Enney continues his lead with 60.11% (1,988 votes) over Tracy Dauterman at 39.89% (1,319 votes).

Templeton Unified School District

Three board seats are up for election, with Matt Allison now in the lead at 27.68% (3,035 votes), narrowly followed by Ted Dubost at 27.64% (3,030 votes), then Cheryl Parks at 26.63% (2,920 votes), who is then followed by Jason Tesarz 18.05% (1,979 votes).

Measure D-24 for Templeton Unified School District Bonds

The bond measure made the 55% threshold with “Yes” at 55.58% (3,375 votes) and “No” at 44.42% (2,697 votes).

National Presidential Election

Media outlets across the nation called the election early in the morning on Nov. 6, naming Donald Trump the 47th president of the United States. He cleared the election with 312 electoral votes, with Vice President Kamala D. Harris earning 226.

In San Luis Obispo County, 53.90% (78,264 votes) went to Harris and 43.08% (62,548 votes) went to Trump.

As ballots continue to be counted, further updates will clarify final outcomes across races. Stay tuned for the latest election news as it unfolds.

