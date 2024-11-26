By Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance

Thanksgiving is an ideal time to slow down and create special memories with family and friends over an incredible meal, with incredible wines. From savory to sweet, no single wine can complete the many flavors of Thanksgiving dinner. Fortunately, you can find over 60 varieties in Paso Robles! Below are just a few pairing suggestions to complement traditional holiday dishes.

Thanksgiving wine pairings

The holidays are cause for celebration, which calls for sparkling wines to kick off your meal. Then after enjoying a refreshing Sauvignon Blanc or Viognier with appetizers, it’s time for the main course.

A light-bodied Pinot Noir is always a solid option, as its moderate acidity, earthiness, and red fruit flavors are a great match to traditional Thanksgiving flavors like creamy gravy, turkey, and cranberry sauce. For those who love a slightly bolder wine, look to the heritage grape of Paso Robles — Zinfandel — which adds a subtle smokiness to turkey or ham. If you prefer chilled wines, try the acidity and structure of a Chenin Blanc or Rosé.

Dessert is the sweetest way to end a Thanksgiving meal. Pair classic pumpkin or apple pie with a Riesling. Its acidity and sweetness complement the warm spices in the pies. For richer desserts like pecan pie, a port-style wine is an excellent pairing.

As always, any wine-pairing suggestions are just that. Suggestions. Like any well-meaning family advice during Thanksgiving, only you know what is right for you. Find the varietals you’re looking for on Pasowine.com

