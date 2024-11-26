As election season draws to a close, we are now in the period of waiting for the final counts from the county, which are expected by early December. Many wonder why it takes so long for the votes to be officially certified, but it’s a process that ensures accuracy, giving us confidence that each vote is counted. While we wait, we are given a moment to reflect on what these local elections mean to our community and where we are headed.

Publisher, Editor-in-Chief Hayley Mattson

Elections offer an inspiring glimpse into how we unite, revealing what matters to each of us and highlighting our shared goals. Local elections, in particular, impact our daily lives in the most immediate ways, shaping our schools, neighborhoods, and local governance. In the race for our local school board, I was especially moved to see a young candidate, Hunter Breese, step up to run in Paso Robles. Though he did not win, I hope his involvement inspires other young people and that he continues to follow his passion. No matter if you voted for or against him, you have to give him credit for putting himself out there. His candidacy reminds us that it’s never too early to actively participate in the community and advocate for what you believe in.

This year brings a change in Atascadero’s leadership. Mayor Heather Moreno will soon move into her new role as SLO County Supervisor, and Charles Bourbeau will step in as the new mayor. Charles will be joined by current Councilmember Mark Dariz, who is now in the lead, along with a new addition yet to be finalized. I believe transitions like this are healthy for any government role. Fresh perspectives, ideas, and energy are essential to moving our city forward. Term limits are often a topic of debate, but I believe they’re valuable for encouraging progress — and perhaps that’s a topic we’ll explore more in the future.

Another meaningful event this past week was the Veterans Day celebration at the Faces of Freedom. It’s an event I look forward to every year, and this year was no exception. Honoring our veterans is a deeply moving experience, and each year, the community comes together with a shared purpose to pay tribute to those who have served. These events take a lot of coordination and teamwork, and they are the very reason Nic and I felt inspired, almost 14 years ago, to want to start a community magazine. We wanted to highlight these special moments and the incredible people who make them happen. It’s an honor to share these stories, not only in our magazines but also in our newspapers, reaching as many community members as possible.

Recently, a close friend asked if we could help support Atascadero Bistro, which has been facing some challenges. We’re currently exploring ways to lend a hand, as supporting local businesses and organizations is at the heart of what we do. So, if you feel inclined, please stop by and have lunch there sometime. If you know of a local business, organization, or nonprofit that could use a little extra support, don’t hesitate to reach out. We are here to help lift each other up.

This past weekend, our community gathered to say goodbye to a bright soul. On Saturday, we came together at the Atascadero Bible Church to celebrate the life of Kyndal Gottfried. Kyndal was a courageous, sweet, and beautiful young girl who, at just 5 years old, was diagnosed with brain cancer, Medulloblastoma. Born on January 27, 2016, Kyndal passed away on October 8, surrounded by her family and the loving embrace of our community. Her mother, Raquel, exemplified strength, courage, and boundless love as she faced this difficult journey with her daughter. My heart breaks for her and her family. Thank you for sharing your light with us, Kyndal. May your memory continue to shine.

A special thank you to our Content Editor, Camille DeVaul, for sharing Kyndal’s story in such a heartfelt way. Over the past few years, Camille has brought Kyndal’s journey to life, allowing the community to rally behind her. I am truly grateful for the love and care she put into telling Kyndal’s story and for helping keep her memory alive in our publications.

Since starting in publishing in 2017 and acquiring our newspapers in 2019, our team has grown and is a close-knit family. This month, we are celebrating two team members who have been with us for five years: Dana McGraw, our Sales Manager, and Cami Martin, our Company Administrator and Ad Coordinator. Dana joined us in September 2019, and Cami joined us in October of the same year. They came on board when we were a small team working with just two magazines and four local newspapers. Today, our publications span from Paso Robles to Malibu and Calabasas, and Dana and Cami have been instrumental to our growth and success. We are truly grateful for their dedication to the work we do, the community we serve, and our mission to tell your stories.

Our team and the way they work together is incredibly important to me. With every interview I conduct, and in every decision I make, I always bring the team in to share their input. I believe it’s essential for them to be involved in the process, as this gives them an invested role in how we collaborate to bring each of our publications to life.

This year has brought profound changes for our company, with more on the horizon. Owning a business is not for the faint of heart; as one quote on entrepreneurship goes, “You aren’t truly in the game unless you find yourself in the dead of the night, head in hands, sitting in the dark, with no idea what to do next.” That about sums it up. To all of you local business owners — keep going. Times will be hard, but you are not alone. My main motto: don’t give up five minutes before the miracle. Those five minutes might take years, but keep pressing on.

Through it all, what remains steadfast is my commitment to our community, to my team, and to sharing the stories that shape us all. Looking to the future, we are more dedicated than ever to shining a light on local voices, events, and businesses. Thank you for being a part of our journey. Here’s to the next chapter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...