‘SCOOB!’ premiers August 7

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero and presenting sponsors Perry’s Parcel & Gift, Tenet Health Central Coast, Waste Management, and event sponsor Mechanics Bank bring the 2021 Movies in the Gardens!

Movies will show most Saturdays through Sep. 4, with the exception of Aug. 21. Shows will begin at approximately 8:15 p.m. All shows are held in the Sunken Gardens located at 6500 Palma Avenue in Atascadero and are family-friendly. This is a free event, and all are encouraged to bring their family and friends to enjoy an evening of action-packed entertainment and fun.

To kick off the event on Saturday, Aug. 7, the feature film is “SCOOB!”. The full-length animated Scooby-Doo adventure for the big screen is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc. “SCOOB!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse”, the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Another fantastic, not-to-miss movie under the stars in the Sunken Gardens!

Getting through this together, Paso Robles

Other movies being shown at Sunken Gardens this summer are “Raya” (PG) on Aug. 14, “The Secret Garden” (PG) on Aug. 28, and “Solo – A Star Wars Story” (PG-13) on Sep. 4.

The movies are FREE for the community; bring a blanket, a low-back chair, and enjoy the warm summer evenings. Paradise Shaved Ice will be available at every movie, selling concessions.

For more information, please visit VisitAtascadero.com or call (805)470-3360.

