California Mid-State Fair celebrates craftsmanship of local home winemakers

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is thrilled to announce the winners of the highly anticipated 2023 Home Wine Competition. Central Coast home winemakers showcased their talents with an impressive number of entries and numerous gold medal recipients.

“This year’s judging was a resounding success,” said chief judge Mike Jones. “The quality, skills, and overall craftsmanship demonstrated in this year’s wines have shown remarkable improvement. It wouldn’t be surprising to see some of our home winemakers pursue professional careers. We’re already excited for next year’s wines.”

The fair extended its gratitude to the dedicated volunteers and judges whose time and efforts contributed to the seamless and triumphant competition. Special thanks to Baker Wine & Grape Analysis, ETS Laboratories, Michael Rose Cellars, The Vintner’s Vault, and this year’s new addition, Jacobs Consulting, for their invaluable support.

Best of Awards:

Best of Show and Best White: Jerry Shoemaker (Santa Ynez) Sauvignon Blanc

Best of Dessert: Ruth Stewart (Paso Robles) Honey Wine

Best of Red: Jim McPherson (Cambria) Red Blend

Best of Rosé: Brad Bunkelman (Santa Maria) Deep Rosé Blend

For the complete list of results, please visit MidStateFair.com.

